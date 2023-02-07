Bed Bath & Beyond attempts to stave off bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond is hoping its latest financial move will allow it to stave off bankruptcy.

The company announced a stock offering that it expects to bring in more than $1 billion. The money will be used to pay off some of its debt and attempt to rehab the struggling business.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed a report in January with the Securities and Exchange Commission that said it received notice of default on a loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank.

The company also plans to close 150 more stores across the country. The announcement comes about a week after the company said it would close 90 additional Bed Bath & Beyond stores.

The company also announced last week that it was closing all of its Harmon locations. They are mostly located in New York and New Jersey— with additional locations in California, Nevada and Florida.

If the stock selloff does not work, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it will likely need to file bankruptcy.

The retailer initiated a new merchandising and inventory strategy in the third quarter of 2022. However, Sue Gove, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., said they did not achieve their goals.

The company reported that sales declined more than 30% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

