How much importance should teachers give to homework?

Some educators are placing a new focus on homework this year, making sure children are on a level playing field.

The concern is that some teachers reward or punish students based on their homework performance. Students often miss recess if they don't finish their homework, according to recent research.

But often, decisions on whether to punish students for failing to complete homework do not consider students' home lives.

“If parents have to work multiple jobs, for example, or aren't able to be home in the afternoon when students get home, that creates a very different kind of support situation with homework than for kids who have a parent who's home full time and can provide that level of support,” said Jessica Calarco, an associate professor of sociology at Indiana University.

Researchers said it's hard to see a future without homework since there are benefits to the extra practice time. But some teachers are adopting more progressive policies.

Some teachers rarely assign homework. Others choose not to grade it, or make it optional.

“What we can advocate for, at least in the short term, is to be mindful of how we're practicing homework for schools that are going to continue doing so, and to try to avoid some of the practices that we outline,” said Calarco. “Things like assigning homework that's too difficult for students to complete independently, or linking homework to penalties and rewards.”