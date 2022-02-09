Memorial service set for 2 Virginia college officers killed

RICHMOND, Va. — A memorial service for the two officers killed on a college campus in Virginia last week is set to take place on Wednesday.

Hundreds of law enforcement agencies from around the region are expected to attend the memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, both of whom were fatally shot on Feb. 1 when a gunman opened fire on them.

A former student, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was arrested and has since been charged with murder, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that a motive for the shootings had not been released.

The AP reported that the memorial is set to be held at Atlantic Union Bank Center on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg.