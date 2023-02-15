Watch Now
NewsUS News

Actions

Michael Jordan makes $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish

Jordan-Gift Basketball
Thibault Camus/AP
FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Jan. 24, 2020. Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Jordan-Gift Basketball
Posted at 11:53 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 13:54:58-05

Michael Jordan is marking his 60th birthday by making sure other people get a major gift.

Make-A-Wish announced Wednesday that he is donating $10 million to the organization. It's the single largest donation in its 43-year history, the organization said.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” said Jordan. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration."

The organization says Jordan's donation will create an endowment to provide funds for future wishes for children facing challenging times.

“Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

Jordan and Make-A-Wish hope the $10 million donation will inspire others to give.

"I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true," Jordan said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App