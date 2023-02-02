Spectator attacks high school basketball player during game

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A high school basketball game was abruptly stopped after a spectator attacked a player on the court.

It happened Tuesday evening at Ypsilanti Community High School in Michigan as the boys' junior varsity team was playing Adrian High School.

“My response was just shock. I didn't know what to think or what to do," said Connor Barrus, who was in attendance for the game.

Barrus said the spectator who ran on the court was pacing the sideline during the game.

“Right when I turn my head, the same kid that was going back and forth across the gym darted at this player,” Barrus said. "He just full-on slams this JV kid down from Ypsilanti and starts full-on beating him, throwing punches on him on the court.”

Dr. Carlos Lopez, assistant superintendent of Ypsilanti Community Schools, said two spectators were ejected because of the incident.

The teams were escorted off the court and the game was called off. The following varsity game was also canceled.

No major injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

