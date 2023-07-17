Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

A woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone on Monday, July 17, according to a YNP press release.

The 47-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona was reportedly walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison. Upon seeing the bison, the visitors turned to walk away when one of the bison charged and gored the woman.

It is unknown how close the visitors were to the bison when it charged.

According to the release, this is the first reported incident of 2023 and the last reported incident was on June 28, 2022.

The woman reportedly sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen. She was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The woman’s current condition has not been released and the incident remains under investigation.

YNP adds that wildlife in the park can be dangerous when approached. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. Be sure to stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

For more information about wildlife and safety in the park visit https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/safety.htm.