Suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt charged with federal gun crimes

The suspect in what law enforcement is calling an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was charged in federal court Monday.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested Sunday after authorities said he was spotted pointing a rifle through a fence near where Trump was playing golf at his club in Florida.

Routh entered court Monday in dark prison scrubs with his feet and hands shackled, according to Scripps News West Palm Beach. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, The Associated Press reported. If convicted, Routh could face up to 15 years in prison for the first charge and five years for the second.

A bond hearing is set for Sept. 23 and a probable cause hearing or arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 30, AP said.

What to know about the suspect

Routh has been an outspoken critic of Trump and a supporter of Ukraine. He reportedly volunteered to fight for Ukraine in its war with Russia. He also calls the former president “an idiot, a buffoon, and a fool” in his self-published book.

Routh has a criminal past involving guns. In 2002, the Greensboro News & Record reported Routh barricaded himself inside a roofing business in North Carolina during a three-hour standoff with police. Routh was hit with several charges in the incident, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, which was a fully automatic machine gun.

It is being reported that Routh lived in North Carolina prior to moving to Hawaii, where he owned a construction company.

Officials speak out

In addition to federal investigations, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is launching its own investigation into the incident.

"The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee," he said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has called on Congress to provide the Secret Service with more support.

"I think Congress should respond to their need," President Biden said, adding the Secret Service can determine whether that means more personnel.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris previously said they were thankful Trump is safe.

“I am deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today," Harris said in a statement on Sunday. "As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more to violence."

