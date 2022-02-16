'Suspicious death' being investigated by Cascade County Sheriff's Office

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it says is a "suspicious" death.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, at 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to 8535 US Highway 89 several miles east of Great Falls for a report of a deceased man.

The Sheriff's Office said the man has been identified as Michael Leealan Evans of Great Falls, and that Evans was 40 years old.

The agency did not disclose the suspected cause or manner of death.

Deputies are at the scene continuing to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

The Sheriff's Office says that this appears to be an "isolated incident," and does not believe there is any danger to the public.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you as we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

