You can visit the national parks for free on these days in 2024

It’s never too early to start planning for your 2024 vacation. If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to expensive theme parks or tourist destinations and want to reconnect with nature, consider visiting one of our country’s more than 400 national parks.

Whether you’re planning the ultimate road trip, want to go stargazing in the Badlands or want to see the rhododendrons in bloom in the Smoky Mountains, our national park system has so much to offer for people of all ages.

And the price is right! Only about 100 of the national parks actually charge a fee. Plus, the National Park Service just announced six fee-free days at our national parks 2024.

In 2024, travelers will have six fee-free days when they can visit the national parks:

Jan. 15: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday

April 20: First day of National Park Week

June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day

Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You won’t need to pay an entrance fee or have an annual pass to get in on these special days throughout the year. However, you will have to pay for any special amenities, camping fees, boat launch fees, transportation, special tours or other activities.

“National parks are places that awaken senses, inspire curiosity, encourage reflection, and foster joy,” National Park Service Director Chuckâ¯ Sams said in a press release. “The entrance fee-free days expand opportunities for people to visit their national parks and experience the beauty and history of our country.”

National parks remain open 365 days a year, and at least one national park exists in every state of the country. Every major metropolitan area has one, too.

If you’re interested in touring around our national park system, entrance fees typically range from $10-$35. Or, you can choose the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreations Lands Pass for $80. This pass is issued to one person and covers up to three other people ages 16 and older. Children 15 and under are admitted at no cost.

Veterans and Gold Star families can get a free lifetime pass to the national parks, and fourth graders and seniors can get special discounted parks passes from NPS as well.

