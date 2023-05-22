1 man dead, another missing in Sluice Boxes area

(UPDATE, 2:20 pm) Sheriff Slaughter said that two men went into the water to rescue a dog and were swept away.

Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of the 21-year old man, but the 62-year old man is still missing.

Sheriff Slaughter said both men are from Canada, and that family members have arrived at the scene.

The dog was recovered and is safe.

We will update you as get more details.



(1st REPORT, 12:46 pm) We received several reports of a search/rescue operation underway in the Sluice Box State Park area on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has scheduled a news conference on Monday afternoon (May 22, 2023) to provide information about the situation.

Sluice Boxes State Park is located about 12 miles south of Belt just west of US Highway 89, between Armington Junction and Monarch.

We will have a reporter at the news conference and will update you when we get information.



