1 person dead following shooting in Kalispell

KALISPELL — UPDATE: 12:20 p.m. - Sept. 16, 2021

KALISPELL - We are learning more about Thursday morning's fatal shooting at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police responded to a call of shots fired in the parking lot of 1305 US Highway 2 West in Kalispell at 10:52 a.m.

Sean Wells/MTN News

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman states in a news release that the initial call stated two men were shooting at each other.

Officers arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds with one male deceased. Two of the males have been transported to Logan Health.

MTN News

According to the release, all of the people involved in the incident have been accounted for and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

(second report: 12:01 p.m. - Sept. 16, 2021

KALISPELL - Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has confirmed with MTN News that one person has died in Thursday's morning's shooting at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell.

(first report: 11:40 a.m. - Sept. 16, 2021)

Law enforcement is on the scene of a shooting at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman says law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell at 11 a.m.

Two gunshot victims have been transported to Logan Health. There are no confirmed fatalities at this point.

Overman says a suspect has been accounted for and is no longer a threat to the public.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

- information from Sean Wells

