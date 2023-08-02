1-year-old dead after grandmother forgot her in hot car for 8 hours

A 1-year-old girl is dead after being left in a hot car for eight hours in New York.

The toddler's grandmother forgot to drop off the 14-month-old at daycare on her way to work Monday, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a press release.

When the 54-year-old woman went to pick the toddler up, she realized she forgot her in the back seat of her Jeep, police said.

The child was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing and police have not said whether or not any charges will be filed.

This is the 15th child to die in a hot car in 2023, according to noheatstroke.org.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention cautions against ever leaving a child in a parked car. Even when it feels cool outdoors, temperatures can get dangerously hot in vehicles quickly, the CDC says.

"Leaving a window open is not enough," said the CDC. "Temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit within the first 10 minutes, even with a window cracked open."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com