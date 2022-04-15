Watch

2 kayakers reported missing on Swan Lake

Posted at 10:29 AM, Apr 15, 2022
SWAN LAKE - Authorities are searching for a pair of missing kayakers on Swan Lake.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of two kayakers who had capsized about 1,000 feet from shore during high winds.

The caller also observed them trying to swim to shore but reported they had gone under the water.

The incident was reported at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Two Bear Air, Swan/Mission, and Lake County Search and Rescue searched the area until nightfall and resumed the search on Friday morning.

Sheriff Bell says deputies have confirmed that two teenagers have been reported missing or overdue. They have yet to be found.

