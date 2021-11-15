2 people die in Columbia Falls fire, arson team investigating

COLUMBIA FALLS — Two people died in a Sunday house fire in Columbia Falls.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a fire at Hodgson Road and 8 X Lazy K Road at shortly after 10 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find a residential structure fully engulfed in flames.

Law enforcement talked with witnesses on the scene and determined that two males did not make it out of the home and were deceased.

The witnesses also indicated an explosion just prior to the structure being engulfed in flames.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says an arson investigation team is responding to process the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.