20-year-old accused of preying on women in Colorado parks arrested

A man accused of targeting lone women at parks in Colorado has been arrested, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced.

The suspect was identified as Glenn Thompson Braden, 20, of Evergreen.

He was arrested Tuesday evening after he allegedly exposed himself to two separate women who were hiking alone at Stapleton Park near the Beaver Brook Trailhead.

One of the hikers called 911 after the encounter, the sheriff's office said. She reportedly described what the suspect had been wearing, and said he approached her, exposed himself and began masturbating.

A few minutes later, the suspect confronted a second female hiker and exposed himself, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and park rangers located a man hiding in the woods about two hours after getting the initial report. Following a brief chase, he was taken into custody, the sheriff's office stated.

Authorities believe Braden is responsible for other reported sexual encounters at parks in the area.

Braden was transported to the sheriff's office and has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail on three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure.

The sheriff's office first reported on the at-large suspect on July 26. At the time, JCSO said the suspect was targeting solo female hikers in the Evergreen and Conifer area. The office had received multiple reports of a man confronting women at Flying J Ranch Park and Alderfer/Three Sisters Park.

A few women described the encounters to the sheriff's office. One said on April 3 the naked suspect approached her and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing the area. Another woman said on June 13 the naked suspect confronted her and masturbated in front of her. His actions became more aggressive on July 18 when he allegedly confronted three women, fondled two of them, masturbated in front of them and engaged in a sexual conversation. The last confirmed report from JCSO was on July 24, when the suspect confronted a woman and began masturbating in front of her, then tried to rip off her clothing.

Braden is due in court on Thursday.

