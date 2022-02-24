Watch

2021-2022 divisional basketball scores

Posted at 11:41 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 13:41:33-05

Divisional tournaments began for Montana high school basketball teams on Feb. 23. More divisional tournaments will take place the week of March 2-March 5.

Eastern A (Billings)

Boys

Wednesday

Glendive 58, Livingston 47
Laurel 49, Havre 46 (OT)
Miles City 62, Lockwood 50
Hardin 58, Sidney 47

Thursday

Billings Central vs. Miles City
Lewistown vs. Hardin

Girls

Wednesday

Sidney 35, Livingston 30
Lockwood 65, Glendive 43
Miles City 51, Laurel 44
Hardin 71, Lewistown 33

Thursday

Havre vs. Lockwood
Sidney vs. Billings Central

Northern C (Great Falls)

Boys

Wednesday

Winnett-Grass Range 49, Sunburst 36
Chinook 58, Heart Butte 55

Thursday

Belt vs. Dutton-Brady
Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. Winnett-Grass Range
Roy-Winifred vs. Big Sandy
Sunburst vs. Heart Butte (loser-out)

Girls

Wednesday

Geraldine-Highwood 63, Cascade 21
Fort Benton 53, Augusta 40

Thursday

Belt vs. Simms
Box Elder vs. Geraldine-Highwood
Roy-Winifred vs. Chinook
Cascade vs. Augusta (loser-out)

