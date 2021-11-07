2021 6-Man football playoffs scores, pairings

Watch

The 2021 6-Man football playoff bracket can be found here.

2021 6-Man football playoffs

First round, Saturday Oct. 30

(1W) White Sulphur Springs 63, (3E) Wibaux 8
(1N) Power-Dutton-Brady 55, (3C) Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 21
(2E) Richey-Lambert 40, (2C) Roy-Winifred 12
(1S) Shields Valley 55, (4W) Noxon 43
(1E) Froid-Medicine Lake 26, (3W) Hot Springs 20
(2S) Bridger 56, (3N) Valier 12
(2N) Big Sandy 52, (2W) Valley Christian 40
(1C) DGS-GR-W 26, (3S) Broadview-Lavina 24

Quarterfinals, Nov. 6

Big Sandy 50, DGS-GR-W 14
Froid-Medicine Lake 44, Bridger 22
Power-Dutton-Brady 46, White Sulphur Springs 28
Shields Valley 45, Richey-Lambert 20

Semifinals, Nov. 13

Shields Valley @ Power-Dutton-Brady, TBD
Big Sandy @ Froid-Medicine Lake, TBD

State championship, Nov. 20

