2021 6-Man football playoffs scores, pairings

Posted at 5:45 AM, Nov 07, 2021

Posted at 5:45 AM, Nov 07, 2021

The 2021 6-Man football playoff bracket can be found here. 2021 6-Man football playoffs First round, Saturday Oct. 30 (1W) White Sulphur Springs 63, (3E) Wibaux 8

(1N) Power-Dutton-Brady 55, (3C) Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 21

(2E) Richey-Lambert 40, (2C) Roy-Winifred 12

(1S) Shields Valley 55, (4W) Noxon 43

(1E) Froid-Medicine Lake 26, (3W) Hot Springs 20

(2S) Bridger 56, (3N) Valier 12

(2N) Big Sandy 52, (2W) Valley Christian 40

(1C) DGS-GR-W 26, (3S) Broadview-Lavina 24 Quarterfinals, Nov. 6 Big Sandy 50, DGS-GR-W 14

Froid-Medicine Lake 44, Bridger 22

Power-Dutton-Brady 46, White Sulphur Springs 28

Shields Valley 45, Richey-Lambert 20 Semifinals, Nov. 13 Shields Valley @ Power-Dutton-Brady, TBD

Big Sandy @ Froid-Medicine Lake, TBD State championship, Nov. 20



