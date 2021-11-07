2021 8-Man football playoffs scores, pairings

MTN Sports

Posted at 5:45 AM, Nov 07, 2021

The 2021 8-Man football playoff bracket can be found here. 2021 8-Man football playoffs First round, Oct. 30 (1W) Thompson Falls 55, (5E) Circle 6

(3N) Belt 36, (2E) Culbertson 15

(1S) Park City 60, (4W) Alberton-Superior 40

(3E) Scobey 60, (2N) Simms 24

(1E) Fairview 34, (4N) Chinook 25

(2W) Drummond-Philipsburg 55, (3S) Sheridan 7

(1N) Fort Benton 42, (4E) Plentywood 22

(3W) St. Ignatius 34, (2S) Joliet 12 Quarterfinals, Nov. 6 Drummond-Philipsburg 32, Fairview 14

Fort Benton 42, St. Ignatius 26

Park City 32, Scobey 20

Thompson Falls 31, Belt 10 Semifinals, Nov. 13 Drummond-Philipsburg @ Fort Benton, TBD

Park City @ Thompson Falls, TBD State championship, Nov. 20



