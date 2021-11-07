2021 8-Man football playoffs scores, pairings

The 2021 8-Man football playoff bracket can be found here.
2021 8-Man football playoffs
First round, Oct. 30
(1W) Thompson Falls 55, (5E) Circle 6
(3N) Belt 36, (2E) Culbertson 15
(1S) Park City 60, (4W) Alberton-Superior 40
(3E) Scobey 60, (2N) Simms 24
(1E) Fairview 34, (4N) Chinook 25
(2W) Drummond-Philipsburg 55, (3S) Sheridan 7
(1N) Fort Benton 42, (4E) Plentywood 22
(3W) St. Ignatius 34, (2S) Joliet 12
Quarterfinals, Nov. 6
Drummond-Philipsburg 32, Fairview 14
Fort Benton 42, St. Ignatius 26
Park City 32, Scobey 20
Thompson Falls 31, Belt 10
Semifinals, Nov. 13
Drummond-Philipsburg @ Fort Benton, TBD
Park City @ Thompson Falls, TBD
State championship, Nov. 20