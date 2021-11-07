2021 Class A football playoffs scores, pairings

The 2021 State A football playoff bracket can be found here.

2021 Class A football state playoffs

No. 1 Laurel, No. 2 Lewistown, No. 1 Hamilton, No. 2 Polson receive first-round byes

First round, Oct. 30

(5E) Miles City 21, (4W) Columbia Falls 20

(3E) Billings Central 54, (7W) Libby 12

(4E) Sidney 17, (5W) Dillon 14

(6W) Frenchtown 24, (3W) Whitefish 14

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5-6

Laurel 34, Frenchtown 17

Hamilton 52, Miles City 13

Lewistown 39, Sidney 28

Polson 49, Billings Central 28

Semifinals, Nov. 12-13

Polson @ Laurel, TBD

Lewistown @ Hamilton, TBD

State championship, Nov. 20

