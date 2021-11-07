2021 Class A football playoffs scores, pairings

The 2021 State A football playoff bracket can be found here.
2021 Class A football state playoffs
No. 1 Laurel, No. 2 Lewistown, No. 1 Hamilton, No. 2 Polson receive first-round byes
First round, Oct. 30
(5E) Miles City 21, (4W) Columbia Falls 20
(3E) Billings Central 54, (7W) Libby 12
(4E) Sidney 17, (5W) Dillon 14
(6W) Frenchtown 24, (3W) Whitefish 14
Quarterfinals, Nov. 5-6
Laurel 34, Frenchtown 17
Hamilton 52, Miles City 13
Lewistown 39, Sidney 28
Polson 49, Billings Central 28
Semifinals, Nov. 12-13
Polson @ Laurel, TBD
Lewistown @ Hamilton, TBD
State championship, Nov. 20