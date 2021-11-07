Watch

Actions

2021 Class A football playoffs scores, pairings

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Football Generic.png
Posted at 5:46 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 07:46:05-05

The 2021 State A football playoff bracket can be found here.

2021 Class A football state playoffs

No. 1 Laurel, No. 2 Lewistown, No. 1 Hamilton, No. 2 Polson receive first-round byes

First round, Oct. 30

(5E) Miles City 21, (4W) Columbia Falls 20
(3E) Billings Central 54, (7W) Libby 12
(4E) Sidney 17, (5W) Dillon 14
(6W) Frenchtown 24, (3W) Whitefish 14

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5-6

Laurel 34, Frenchtown 17
Hamilton 52, Miles City 13
Lewistown 39, Sidney 28
Polson 49, Billings Central 28

Semifinals, Nov. 12-13

Polson @ Laurel, TBD
Lewistown @ Hamilton, TBD

State championship, Nov. 20

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader