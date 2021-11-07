2021 Class B football playoffs scores, pairings

The 2021 State B football playoff bracket can be found here.
2021 Class B football playoffs scores and pairings
(1W) Florence 37, (4N) Cut Bank 0
(2S) Columbus 50, (3E) Baker 8
(4W) Whitehall 34, (1N) Malta 22
(3S) Jefferson 7, (2E) Red Lodge 0
(1S) Townsend 38, (4E) Shepherd 8
(3W) Bigfork 49, (2N) Glasgow 0
(4S) Big Timber 32, (1E) Huntley Project 28
(2W) Eureka 42, (3N) Fairfield 12
Quarterfinals, Nov. 6
Bigfork 20, Townsend 15
Jefferson 42, Whitehall 0
Florence 28, Columbus 8
Eureka 47, Big Timber 12
Semifinals, Nov. 13
Jefferson @ Florence, TBD
Bigfork @ Eureka, TBD
State championship, Nov. 20