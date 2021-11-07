2021 Class B football playoffs scores, pairings

MTN Sports

Posted at 5:45 AM, Nov 07, 2021

The 2021 State B football playoff bracket can be found here. 2021 Class B football playoffs scores and pairings (1W) Florence 37, (4N) Cut Bank 0

(2S) Columbus 50, (3E) Baker 8

(4W) Whitehall 34, (1N) Malta 22

(3S) Jefferson 7, (2E) Red Lodge 0

(1S) Townsend 38, (4E) Shepherd 8

(3W) Bigfork 49, (2N) Glasgow 0

(4S) Big Timber 32, (1E) Huntley Project 28

(2W) Eureka 42, (3N) Fairfield 12 Quarterfinals, Nov. 6 Bigfork 20, Townsend 15

Jefferson 42, Whitehall 0

Florence 28, Columbus 8

Eureka 47, Big Timber 12 Semifinals, Nov. 13 Jefferson @ Florence, TBD

Bigfork @ Eureka, TBD State championship, Nov. 20



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.