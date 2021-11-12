2021 state volleyball scores, pairings

The state volleyball tournaments will be held Nov. 11-13 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman. Four state champions will be crowned, one each in Class AA, Class A, Class B and Class C, with tournaments running concurrently throughout the weekend.

Updated scores and pairings can be found below.

State AA

LINK: 2021 State AA volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Billings Senior def. Missoula Sentinel 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 22-20

Match 2: Billings West def. Kalispell Glacier 25-14, 22-25, 25-7, 25-18

Match 3: Great Falls CMR def. Butte 25-13, 25-17, 25-21

Match 4: Bozeman def. Kalispell Flathead 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20

Match 5: Billings West def. Billings Senior 25-17, 25-11, 26-24

Match 6: Great Falls CMR def. Bozeman 25-13,27-25,25-17

Friday

Match 7: Missoula Sentinel vs. Kalispell Glacier, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Butte vs. Kalispell Flathead, noon

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Bozeman, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Billings Senior, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Billings West vs. Great Falls CMR, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 10 a.m. (third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon (championship)

Match 15: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.

State A

LINK: 2021 State A volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Miles City def. Hamilton 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

Match 2: Billings Central def. Dillon 26-24, 25-11, 25-20

Match 3: Havre def. Ronan 26-24, 25-11, 25-20

Match 4: Corvallis def. Hardin 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Match 5: Polson def. Miles City 25-11, 25-23, 25-19

Match 6: Havre def. Billings Central 17-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20

Match 7: Polson def. Corvallis 25-17,20-25,25-14,25-22

Friday

Match 8: Hamilton vs. Dillon, 8 a.m. (at Shroyer Gym)

Match 9: Hardin vs. Miles City, 10 a.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Ronan, noon

Match 11: Match 9 winner vs. Billings Central;, 2 p.m.

Match 12: Match 10 winner vs. Corvallis, 4 p.m.

Match 13: Havre vs. Polson, 6 p.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs, Match 12 winner, 8 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 15: Match 14 winner vs. Match 13 loser, 10 a.m. (third place)

Match 16: Match 13 winner vs. Match 15 winner, noon (championship)

Match 17: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.

State B

LINK: 2021 State B volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Choteau def. Jefferson 25-19, 14-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-6

Match 2: Townsend def. Thompson Falls 18-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-21

Match 3: Huntley Project def. Malta 25-7, 25-8, 25-14

Match 4: Florence def. Glasgow 25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13

Match 5: Townsend def. Choteau 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Match 6: Huntley Project def. Florence 25-23,25-16,25-17

Friday

Match 7: Jefferson vs. Thompson Falls, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Malta vs. Glasgow, noon

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Florence, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Choteau, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Townsend vs. Huntley Project, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 10 a.m. (third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon (championship)

Match 15: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.

State C

LINK: 2021 State C volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Plentywood def. Roy-Winifred 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Match 2: White Sulphur Springs def. Fort Benton 25-14, 25-20, 28-26

Match 3: Manhattan Christian def. Simms 25-15,25-12,21-25,25-17

Match 4: Froid-Medicine Lake def. Bridger 18-25,19-25,25-20,25-19,17-15

Match 5: Plentywood def. White Sulphur Springs 25-16, 25-22, 25-19

Match 6: Manhattan Christian def. Froid-Medicine Lake 24-16,25-7,25-13

Friday

Match 7: Roy-Winifred vs. Fort Benton, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Simms vs. Bridger, noon

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Froid-Medicine Lake, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. White Sulphur Springs, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Plentywood vs. Manhattan Christian, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 10 a.m. (third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon (championship)

Match 15: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.

