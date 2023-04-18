Watch Now
350 acre privately-owned island on Flathead Lake still on market

A majestic 350-acre privately-owned island is still for sale on Flathead Lake for a cool asking price of $72 million.
Cromwell Island
Posted at 5:43 PM, Apr 18, 2023
CROMWELL ISLAND - A majestic 350-acre privately-owned island is still for sale on Flathead Lake for a cool asking price of $72 million.

Hall and Hall Real Estate Director Bill McDavid tells MTN News that Cromwell Island remains on the market despite receiving a good bit of interest from prospective buyers over the last year.

McDavid said Cromwell is the largest single-owned island on freshwater west of the Mississippi River.

The island contains nearly three miles of shoreline offering all-encompassing views of Wild Horse Island and the Mission Mountains.

Oh — and don’t forget about the 45,000 square-foot villa on the property influenced by 16th-century French Architecture.

The villa remains unfinished on the inside giving new owners the freedom to design as they wish.

