406 Cafe is off to a good start in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN — The 406 Cafe in Lewistown has officially opened their doors to the public.

The cafe offers an inviting coffee shop atmosphere, with classic dishes like all-day breakfast, burgers and salads, signature beverages, sandwiches and their special "man-dogs."

The 406 Cafe has both indoor seating and a patio for outdoor seating in the summer. The cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Chris Wright, the owner, says he got the inspiration to open this new establishment after another cafe in town closed. “There was a little cafe here in town that was downtown that I really liked a lot and so we wanted to start a little cafe.”