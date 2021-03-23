Menu

Watch

Actions

406 Cafe is off to a good start in Lewistown

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
406 Cafe in Lewistown
406 Cafe in Lewistown
406 Cafe in Lewistown
Lewistown Montana (March 2021)
Posted at 9:08 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 16:43:01-04

LEWISTOWN — The 406 Cafe in Lewistown has officially opened their doors to the public.

The cafe offers an inviting coffee shop atmosphere, with classic dishes like all-day breakfast, burgers and salads, signature beverages, sandwiches and their special "man-dogs."

The 406 Cafe has both indoor seating and a patio for outdoor seating in the summer. The cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Chris Wright, the owner, says he got the inspiration to open this new establishment after another cafe in town closed. “There was a little cafe here in town that was downtown that I really liked a lot and so we wanted to start a little cafe.”

It is located at 109 West Main Street. Click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime