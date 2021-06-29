NBC's 4K HDR Coverage of the Tokyo Olympics

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad from Tokyo, Japan, will be available in Ultra-HD -- including the Opening Ceremony LIVE on NBC and each night’s NBC Primetime show for the first time (in certain markets). Sports featured in NBC Primetime will include Gymnastics, Swimming, Track & Field, Beach Volleyball and more.

In addition to the NBC simul-casts, LIVE coverage in UHD of the Olympic golf competition via Golf Channel, plus Tennis and Wrestling via Olympic Channel – Home of Team USA, will be available.

NBC Olympics’ UHD programming provides pictures in ultra-high resolution (4K) that is four times that of current HD; High Dynamic Range (HDR), which produces wider contrast and a richer range of color. NBC and Golf Channel UHD coverage will also include Dolby ATMOS, which provides a fully immersive overhead surround-sound experience (on certain distributor platforms).

The LIVE Opening Ceremony and NBC Primetime Shows will be available via localized UHD simulcasts in the following markets and distribution platforms (marked with a ★).





In addition, a re-air of each evening’s NBC Prime Time show will available nationally in UHD the following day at 2pm Eastern, 11am Pacific on Altice, AT&T/DirecTV, Comcast, Cox, Verizon Fios and YouTube TV.

Golf Channel and Olympic Channel UHD Coverage will be available nationally on AT&T/DirecTV, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox, DISH, fuboTV, Verizon Fios, and YouTube TV.

To watch this UHD coverage you’ll need a television and set top box / streaming device that supports 4K HDR. Contact your provider for more information.

If Xfinity is your provider, go to xfinity.com/Olympics to learn more on how you can experience the Olympics in 4K.

The 4K HDR offering across NBC, Golf Channel and Olympic Channel is based on the following schedules (times subject to change). TV providers will individually choose how to make the content available to their customers; contact your provider for more information.

NBC

Date Time (ET) Fri 7/23 6:55am-11:00am* Fri 7/23 7:30pm-12:00am** Sat 7/24 8:00pm-11:30pm Sun 7/25 7:00pm-11:30pm Mon 7/26 8:00pm-11:30pm Tues 7/27 8:00pm-12:00am Wed 7/28 8:00pm-12:00am Thur 7/29 8:00pm-11:30pm Fri 7/30 8:00pm-11:30pm Sat 7/31 8:00pm-11:30pm Sun 8/1 7:00pm-11:30pm Mon 8/2 8:00pm-11:30pm Tues 8/3 8:00pm-11:30pm Wed 8/4 8:00pm-11:30pm Thur 8/5 8:00pm-11:30pm Fri 8/6 8:00pm-12:30am Sat 8/7 8:00pm-1:00am Sun 8/8 8:00pm-10:30pm***

*LIVE Opening Ceremony

**TAPE Opening Ceremony

***TAPE Closing Ceremony

Olympic Channel

Date Time (ET) Coverage Fri 7/23 (Overnight) 10:00pm-7:00am Tennis (LIVE) Sat 7/24 (Overnight) 10:00pm-7:00am Tennis (LIVE) Sun 7/25 (Overnight) 10:00pm-7:00am Tennis (LIVE) Mon 7/26 (Overnight) 10:00pm-7:00am Tennis (LIVE) Tues 7/27 (Overnight) 10:00pm-7:00am Tennis (LIVE) Wed 7/28 (Overnight) 10:00pm-7:00am Tennis (LIVE) Thur 7/29 (Overnight) 11:00pm-7:00am Tennis (LIVE) Fri 7/30 (Overnight) 11:00pm-7:00am Tennis (LIVE) Sat 7/31 (Overnight) 11:00pm-7:00am Tennis (LIVE) Sun 8/1 7:00pm-10:00pm Wrestling 10:00pm-12:30am Wrestling (LIVE) Mon 8/2 5:15am-9:00am Wrestling (LIVE) 10:00pm-12:30am Wrestling (LIVE) Tues 8/3 5:15am-9:00am Wrestling (LIVE) 10:00pm-12:30am Wrestling (LIVE) Wed 8/4 5:15am-9:00am Wrestling (LIVE) 10:00pm-12:30am Wrestling (LIVE) Thur 8/5 5:15am-9:00am Wrestling (LIVE) 10:00pm-12:30am Wrestling (LIVE) Fri 8/6 5:15am-9:00am Wrestling (LIVE) Sat 8/7 5:45am-9:00am Wrestling (LIVE)

Golf Channel