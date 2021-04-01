7-Year-Old Went As Poet Amanda Gorman For School’s ‘Dress As Your Idol Day’

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman has become a household name since she performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and one of her biggest fans is 7-year-old Jeremy Rowan. So when it was time for Jeremy to decide who he wanted to look like for “Dress as Your Idol Day” during virtual school at Thousand Oaks Elementary in California (the same school that Kamala Harris attended as a child, incidentally), it was a no-brainer. With a little help from his mom Kimberly, he put together an impressive look, including Gorman’s signature hairband.

Kimberly Rowan shared her son’s look on Twitter, writing, “This little guy chose to dress as Amanda Gorman for ‘Dress as Your Idol’ day at (remote) school. Thank you @TheAmandaGorman for inspiring all of our children to change the world!”

Unsurprisingly, the adorable pic has gone viral. Rowan told PopSugar that the “Dress as Your Idol Day” was part of Jeremy’s school’s virtual spirit week, along with Crazy Hair Day and Pajama Day, with the goal of making the young students feel connected.

“His class studied the electoral college, the importance of voting, and the presidential oath in advance of the presidential election,” Rowan said of the poet, who is the first person to ever be named National Youth Poet Laureate. “Then they watched the inauguration together as a class via Zoom and the kids were all floored by Amanda’s performance.”

Rowan added that Jeremy said he was dressing as Amanda since he was really enjoying reading her biography and writing a report about her life and poetry.

“When it came to finding the outfit, he knew right where to look in his closet, the costume box (that’s where he found the clip-on pirate earring and the Oscar trophy!), and beyond,” she said. “He had a blast coming up with the costume and ‘playing the part’ because he really looks up to Amanda — she is such a strong youth leader and role model.”

And yes, Gorman herself did see Kimberly’s tweet, sharing the pic and writing in the caption, “When I dress up as my idol I have to dress up as him!”

Way to go, Jeremy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.