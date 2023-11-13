76ers' Kelly Oubre struck by car in hit-and-run, suffers broken rib

Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident while walking near his Philly home Saturday night.

The NBA guard suffered a fractured rib and injuries to his hip and right leg. He was hospitalized following the incident and has since been released, according to ESPN.

Oubre is expected to miss significant time on the court, but not the whole season, the team told ESPN. He will work closely with the team's medical staff in his recovery.

76ers president Daryl Morey and other representatives from the team had been with Oubre at the hospital.

The 76ers initially announced the news in a statement Saturday while sending Oubre and his family well wishes.

In an update reposted by the 76ers Sunday, the team confirmed Oubre had a broken rib and said he would not participate in the team's game that night against the Indiana Pacers. The 76ers went on to win 137-126.

Following their win, 76ers player Tobias Harris said the news about Oubre "was heavy on all of us."

"We can't wait until he gets back with us. And in the meantime — all these games — we're fighting for our brother," Harris said in a post-game interview.

Police said they are searching for a silver vehicle seen fleeing the scene Saturday, according to local station ABC 6.

Scripps News has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for more information.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

