A little fog and a little wind on deck for your Thursday

Overnight a weak low pressure shortwave pushes into western Montana which will bring some morning fog along with some wind to the Rocky Mountain Front Thursday. For those in the Helena valley, prepare for reduced visibility. Great Falls and Cut Bank will see a stronger breeze in the afternoon with wind speeds up to 20-25mph.

Conditions remain relatively steady through the weekend with highs warming a bit in the western Montana Valleys. Look forward to a nice weekend with plenty of sunshine to ring in 2024. Next week, looks like we'll get a shot at snow on Wednesday.

