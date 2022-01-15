A truck with no limits, gives Belgrade teen unlimited freedom

Belgrade teen, Kamryn Fitch was selected to receive a 2021 Toyota Tundra Adaptive Outdoor Adventure Truck.

Following an accident in 2016, Fitch was bound to a wheelchair, but she has proven that she is anything but bound. As an active outdoors enthusiast, Fitch continues to hunt, horseback ride, and snowmobile, while still requiring help from others.

Ressler Motors Toyota of Bozeman, Access Unlimited, Price Rite Medical Equipment, Adapt Solutions and Sure Grip came together, to produce a car that was suited for Fitch’s needs and her desires.

“I’ll be able to pull my own horse trailer and once I’m on the tailgate I’ll be able to get on my horse on my own and saddle it and everything,” Fitch said.

Jane McDonald | KBZK

Employees of Toyota of Bozeman, family members, and more gathered in the showroom, eagerly awaiting the arrival of Kamryn. Tears filled the eyes of many, including Kamryn, the moment she saw her name attached to the Tundra.

“It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve been able to do with my life,” Jesse Alberi said.

Alberi is the co-founder of Access Unlimited, a non-profit organization with the goal of changing the lives of those with life-sustaining injuries. Alberi recalls the moments when he was unable to drive, due to his accident.

“I can remember that first little bit of time there when I didn’t have my license after my accident and it’s a freedom to be able to get back behind the wheel and go anywhere you want, any time you want,” Alberi said.

Fitch was given a tour of her new truck and shown how to operate the lift and rear ‘storage’ equipment. Alberi noted that 200 people applied to win this accessible car, and Fitch was chosen for her love of the outdoors and need for a truck.

As an avid hunter, snowmobile and horseback rider, Fitch now has the ability to tow independently. However, that’s not what she is looking forward to most.

“Being able to go back to work, and parking it out front,” Fitch said.

The ability to decide where she goes, and when. The generosity of the community, Ressler Motors, Access Unlimited, Price Rite Medical Equipment, Adapt Solutions and Sure Grip gave Fitch a gift she will treasure for years to come.