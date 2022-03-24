Helena Area Summer Jobs Program is taking applications

HELENA — The Helena Area Summer Jobs Program is currently taking applications for students looking for a job or paid internship in the area this summer.

“I think that the students really get a lot more out of this program, not only in the short term, but also in the long term. It's a great way to invest in themselves. They get that work skills training, learn a little bit more about how they can be the best employee they can be, and then they also build those professional relationships with their mentor. It's one more recommendation they have for scholarships or future jobs,” says Gabrielle Eklund Rowley, Executive Director of American Jobs for America’s Youth.

There seems to be a job or internship for just about any interest. They work with multiple employers such as Helena Parks and Recreation, Nature Story Montessori, Carroll College, Montana Historical Society Museum, Helena Regional Airport, and more.

“I think what the Helena Area Jobs program, what's really benefited at least my department, is that they can go into this program and then they can be offered all these jobs and then they're able to look at everything, weigh the pros and cons, and really select a job that they like,” says Kait Perrodin, Recreation and Aquatics Program Manager for the City of Helena.

The program also connects students with mentors. These mentors allow students to talk with someone about what it’s like to have a new job and talk about any challenges that may arise.

The program offers paid work skills training before the jobs begin. Part-time and full-time jobs are offered from June to mid-August and are above minimum wage positions.