Kennedy Broadwell took over the sports MMJ position at KTVH in Helena in January 2022.

Kennedy is a graduate of Butler University with a Bachelor’s in Sports Media.

In Kennedy’s free time, she enjoys witnessing the eternal rebuild that is Detroit sports. She also spends a lot of time outdoors with her 70lb, Boxer/Lab/Doberman mix, Chesney.

If you see Kennedy around town, be sure to say “Hi.” If you have any story ideas, email Kennedy at Kennedy.Broadwell@ktvh.com and follow her on Twitter.