Rachel Fortunato, Multimedia Journalist

Rachel Fortunato joined KTVH as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.

Rachel is from Phoenix, Arizona and a graduate from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

In Rachel’s free time she enjoys baking, sewing, curling up with a good book and discovering all Montana has to offer

If you see Rachel around town be sure to say “Hi.” If you have any story ideas, book recommendations or great places in Helena to visit email Rachel at rachel.fortunato@ktvh.com and follow her on twitter.