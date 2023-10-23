Tom Buchanan, Multimedia Journalist

Watch Now
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 23, 2023
Tom Buchanan is a Multimedia Journalist for KTVH. He comes to us from Portland, Oregon.

Tom attended the School of Journalism and Communication at the University of Oregon where he was a part of the radio news team and a DJ for the college radio station. After spending time at a marketing firm and doing freelance journalism work, Tom moved to Helena in 2021 to join KTVH.

When not at work, Tom can be found hiking, mountain biking, skiing up at Great Divide, playing video games, and hanging out with friends.

Have a story idea? Reach out to Tom.Buchanan@KTVH.com

