After pandemic, Livingston Roundup Rodeo bounces back for 94th year

With the Fourth of July just days away, that only means one thing in Livingston—it’s finally rodeo weekend.

After dealing with 2020's cancellation, the Livingston Roundup and parade were back better than ever this year, and as you’d imagine, the town couldn’t have been more excited.

"We got here at like 10 o’clock to make sure we got a parking spot and put our chairs out here," a Las Vegas tourist said. "Everyone’s ready to go!"

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Second and Main to kick off the holiday weekend with the return of the 94th annual Livingston Parade.

It’s the first major in-person event for many people since the beginning of the pandemic, which has brought tourists from out of town and out of state.

“Down south you don’t have anything like this rodeo, this parade," Atlanta resident Billy Quick said. "The whole town is out here. It’s just great.”

Friday’s parade was only the appetizer because the real excitement came at night with the Livingston Roundup Rodeo, which has been sold out since last week.

“It’s just a fun time," Livingston resident John Wooley said. "I tell people - relatives and friends I know - if you want to do something fun for the Fourth of July, you’ve got to come to Livingston.”

“Sell out crowds, lots of great contestants are coming to rodeo - can’t ask for much better," Livingston Roundup Association president Bruce Becker smiled.

There was also a very familiar face in attendance Friday night - Governor Greg Gianforte.

“We’re proud to have the governor here," Becker added. "He’s opened up the state, so largely we’re here because he said let's get back to normality. We appreciate that, and here we are. We’re ready to have a good rodeo and celebrate the Fourth of July."

Day Two of the Livingston Roundup Rodeo picks back up Saturday at 8 p.m.