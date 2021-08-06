All BLM lands around Garnet Ghost Town re-open after wildfire contained

MISSOULA — All Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands surrounding Garnet Ghost Town are once again open to the public now that the Anderson Hill Fire has been successfully contained.

Missoula BLM Field Manager Erin Carey rescinded the previous fire prevention order which had closed Garnet and the routes leading to it after the Anderson Hill Fire bloomed to life July 15. The fire eventually burned a total of 750 acres and was fully contained by July 30.

“The BLM appreciates the public’s flexibility and cooperation with the closure order, which was put in place for public safety and to allow firefighters to safely conduct fire suppression operations,” Carey said. “We’re also grateful for the hard work of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the many firefighters who responded to this incident.”

The Anderson Hill Fire burned to within a mile of the ghost town, but none of the historic structures were damaged.