If You’re Looking For The Perfect Father’s Day Gift, Amazon Has You Covered

President Lyndon B. Johnson officially designated the third Sunday in June as a day to honor dads back in 1966. President Richard Nixon signed Father’s Day into law six years later, making it a national holiday. So if you’d like to celebrate your dad or another father figure in your life with something special he’ll love this June 19, you might want to check out some great Amazon Father’s Day gifts.

We have put together a comprehensive list of gifts to suit every type of dad. Ideas range from cool and funny to practical, thoughtful or sentimental. And there’s no need to worry that they might be duds. Each gift has a 4-plus star rating and hundreds, if not thousands, of positive reviews.

Top 10 Amazon Father’s Day Gifts

If your dad’s favorite pastime is golfing, he might love this indoor putting green. Measuring 9 feet long by 16.25 inches wide, it is easy to set up and store at home or in the office. There are alignment guides at 3, 5 and 7 feet to help improve accuracy and the upslope at the cup creates a continuous ball return. You can get this putting green for $48.99.

Celebrating a father figure who loves camping or hunting? You can make sure he gets a hot meal in the great outdoors with this portable butane stove. He can cook with a 10-inch pan on a flame that lights without a match and lasts up to 1.25 hours on high using an 8.8-ounce cylinder (which is not included). Sporting the trusted Coleman name, it has more than 8,400 ratings and 4.7 stars. Prices start at $34.99, depending on the color.

Dads can get a little tense. Help yours relax with this deep tissue massager for necks, backs and shoulders. All he has to do is wrap it around his shoulders and the eight kneading massage nodes will get to work. It has a heat function, three strength levels and a button to change the direction of the nodes. The massager is currently discounted to $42.48.

A shot of whiskey takes on new meaning with this clever gift. These bullet-shaped whiskey rocks keep drinks chilled without watering them down. Wash the food-grade stainless steel “rocks” and pop them in the freezer until he’s ready for a drink.

“This is a unique gift that will not disappoint. The whiskey bullets arrive inside a wooden box they stained dark walnut with a meta latch to open. Then the whiskey bullets are secured in a washable silicone caliber so the freezable bullets appear to be in a loaded barrel,” one reviewer wrote.

You can get the whiskey bullets, which come in gold or silver, for $25.99.

If the father in your life tends to leave his stuff everywhere (and then struggles to find it), he might appreciate this gift. This multifunctional organizer has a phone charging dock, a compartment for wallets, a place for keys and change, a ledge for glasses and more. It is made of solid ash wood with four finishes to choose from and comes in a rustic-style gift box for $46.80.

Help your pop keep track of tools and hardware while completing his list of honey-dos. This comfortable wristband is embedded with 15 strong magnets to hold nails, drill bits, fasteners and more. It is made of durable ballistic polyester with a breathable padded mesh liner and hook-and-loop closure, making it as comfortable as it is practical. You can get it for $16.99.

If your favorite father figure boasts a burly beard, chances are good he’ll welcome Amazon Father’s Day gifts like this one. Xikezan’s Beard Grooming Kit comes with beard wash shampoo and conditioner, beard oil, beard balm, a natural bristle brush, a wooden comb and stainless steel beard scissors in a gift box. He’ll also get a travel bag and access to an ebook on growing and maintaining his facial hair.

“The results from this kit have been impressive already,” one reviewer shared. “My boyfriend’s beard looks much fuller than it did just a month ago. It also is very soft and isn’t scratchy anymore. He says that his skin is smoother than it was before he received this kit, and uses the boar bristle brush daily to detangle and prevent split ends.”

This beard grooming kit is currently available for $22.91.

Nobody wants to be at the receiving end of a dad’s frustration when he’s working on something and needs someone to hold the light for him. This pair of flashlight gloves can help him keep his cool. Each stretchy, breathable polyester glove has an LED light on the index finger and the thumb and an on/off switch on the back. The replaceable battery included with the gloves can last 30 hours. These gloves are available in various colors, starting at $16.99.

Dads love to be prepared for any event. This 12-in-1 emergency survival kit can help him do just that. It includes a flint scraper and pocket bellows for starting fires, a wire saw, a water bottle clip, an emergency blanket, a flashlight, a multi-use spork (which is also a knife blade/saw/bottle opener), and a credit card-shaped multitool, all in a waterproof box. More than 10,000 customers have rated this product, which has 4.7 stars. At $31.99 right now, you might want to buy two. Otherwise, your dad might try to make you keep his in the trunk of your car.

Some dads are happiest hanging out at home. These cozy slippers can help him kick back and relax the way he deserves to. The velvet lining and fuzzy insoles make these house shoes ultra-comfortable, and contoured arch support and a deep heel cup will reduce foot pain. They also have a durable, non-slip rubber sole to help him stay safe. They come in a dozen colors for $39.99.

