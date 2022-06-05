Amazon Shoppers Love These $45 Twin XL Sheets—And They’re Perfect For College Dorms

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Getting a good night’s sleep is one of the keys to good health. When it comes to ensuring a solid night’s rest, every aspect of your sleep environment matters — like having great sheets. Poor sleep is shown to reduce happiness and can raise your chances of mental and physical problems.

When shopping for sheets, you want a set that’s soft and comfortable, not stiff or scratchy. You also don’t want something that won’t heat your body temperature, causing you to sweat, or ride up and pop off the mattress. And when you’re sending a kid off to college, you want the same for them — after all, they may not have the perfect climate control options in dorm rooms.

But beds in college dorms are of a special size to accommodate adult-sized students in a small space. These beds are 5 inches longer than the regular twin-size beds many children grow up using. Thus, the beds require twin XL sheets. You’ll want to make sure your student’s new sheets keep them comfortable throughout long school years away from home.

Right now, Amazon has Mellanni Twin XL Sheets on sale for $44.97. The highly-rated twin XL-sized sheet set comes with 1 flat sheet (102 by 66 inches), 1 fitted sheet (for 80 by 39 by 21-inch mattresses) and 1 pillowcase (20 by 30 inches) — a size that’s ideal for college dorm mattresses up to 21″ deep.

Due to its four deep edge pockets, the fitted sheet will cover layered, inflatable, box-spring or waterbed mattresses that are topped with with memory foam and other comfort-enhancing pads. It offers elastic around the entire border, rather than just the corners, to help it stay firmly in place.

The double-brushed microfiber helps keep the sheets breathable, soft, and moisture-resistant. These sheets are Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in the Kids’ Sheet & Pillowcase Sets category and the rating says it all.

More than 300,000 people have reviewed these sheets, which come as twin XL sheets and in other sizes too, giving them an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Features customers rated highly include softness, comfort, durability, quality of materials and wrinkle- and stain-resistance.

One reviewer said they’d been afraid to try microfiber sheets fearing they’d be too hot in the summer and cold in the winter. But they said, “I was wrong; these sheets are what I’ve been looking for, for many years.”

Another happy customer claimed the sheets to be “‘literally’ the best sheets ever” and said they are “super soft.” Others liked the deep pockets on the fitted sheet and said the set is a great bargain. The sheets’ thinness makes them easy to air dry, according to one reviewer, who also said, “If one likes the feeling of soft sheets, silky, smooth, flowing, then these may be your favorites.”

This sheet set is easy to care for. Simply wash in cold water and tumble dry on low. The company offers a Lifetime Promise, which means if you aren’t satisfied with your purchase, you can return it for a full refund. Coordinating a set with your design aesthetic will be easy with 40 different color and pattern options to choose from.

