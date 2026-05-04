Browning artist's work used in national time capsule for America 250

HELENA — As a part of the United States’ 250th anniversary celebration, a time capsule is being created with items from all states, the District of Columbia, and the nation's inhabited territories.

Montana announced Monday its contribution to the project, a beaded artwork by Apsáalooke/Arikara/Hidatsa artist Karis Jackson of Browning.

"Karis Jackson's beadwork carries Montana’s story forward in a way that is both beautiful and enduring,” said Molly Kruckenberg, director of the Montana Historical Society. “We are honored to send her work as Montana's contribution to this national milestone."

Jackson's work depicts the state of Montana in beadwork with a Bison in the center. It incorporates the colors of the state flag, the mountains and prairies, the state flower, and the state bird. The piece was created specifically for this purpose and is the only object representing Montana in the capsule.

Jackson is an award-winning beadwork artist whose work is held in collections across the United States. Jackson is known for vibrant, intricate designs that blend Crow geometric patterns with floral elements, created in cut beads, elk hide, and other traditional materials.

The Semiquincentennial Time Capsule is a project of America 250 that will be buried at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia on July 4, 2026, and opened on the nation’s 500th anniversary on July 4, 2275.

