Angry Orchard’s Baked Apple Pie Cider Is Like A Sip Of Fall

Is there anything better than the smell of freshly baked apple pie on a crisp fall morning? Maybe not usually, but this fall, Angry Orchard is taking everything you love about apple pie and turning it into a cold, hard cider.

Angry Orchard’s new Natural Baked Apple Pie Style hard cider is gluten-free and has 5% alcohol by volume (ABV). The brand describes the flavor as a “sweet blend of juicy apples paired with nutmeg, creamy vanilla ice cream and topped off with buttery, baked notes” and says it’s “the perfect fall dessert in a can.”

This one’s for hard cider fans and anyone tired of all the pumpkin spice flavors that come with fall. The bottle’s packaging shows the company’s signature apple sitting on a slide of apple pie covered in vanilla ice cream.

Angry Orchard

The new Baked Apple Pie flavor can be found exclusively in Angry Orchard’s Fall Haul Variety Pack, now in stores nationwide. The pack also includes three other flavors: Crisp Apple, Cinnful Apple and another new offering, Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple imperial cider.

The Crisp Apple flavor features flavors of juicy, crisp and slightly green apples, while Cinnful adds notes of smooth and spicy cinnamon. The new Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple flavor is an imperial cider, which means it has higher alcohol by volume than other ciders. While the other three flavors have an ABV of around 5%, Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple has an ABV of 8%.

A blend of crisp apple and tart cherry sweetness, Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple is Angry Orchard’s first nationally-available 8% ABV cider. While it comes in the Fall Haul Variety Packs, you can also purchase it in a six-pack of 12-ounce cans.

Angry Orchard

You’ll find a few products by other hard cider brands hitting stores or becoming available online for the fall season as well, including brews from Austin Eastciders, Blake’s Hard Cider Co., Shacksbury and Strongbow.

Is hard cider one of your go-to fall drinks?

