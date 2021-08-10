Annual Montana clean energy fair is coming back to Butte

It’s a homecoming for the Montana Renewable Energy Association.

The MREA will be holding its 2021 Clean Energy Fair in Butte at the National Center for Appropriate Technology, where it was first held in 2010.

"It’s designed to be an educational opportunity for all Montanans to learn about renewable energy and clean energy topics," said MREA Executive Director Andrew Valainis.

Valainis says that the fair will host an electric car show and will have speakers and businesses relating to different renewable energy resources.

"There are workshops and presentations on different topics including solar and storage and off grid living, as well as policy and large scale renewable energy development which is becoming more and more interesting," said Valainis.

The fair will be hosted at the NCAT building headquarters in Butte.

Victorian Tilley, energy program assistant at NCAT, says it’s the best place to host the fair.

"We are a non profit organization focusing primarily on sustainable agriculture and sustainable energy, so we think that it’s a pretty ideal fit and a good location for the renewable energy association to have the clean energy fair at," she said.

According to the Climate report released by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, heavy rainfall that used to occur once every 10 years now occurs 30% more frequently.

Droughts that may have occurred only once every 10 years or so now happen 70% more frequently.

Valainis says that the fair is important to help people understand renewable energy in Montana

"Rooftop solar, small wind, micro hydro—these are all technologies that are available and they’re cost effective and they can really help people achieve the energy goals that they want to achieve," said Valainis.

The fair will be held on Saturday, August 14 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.