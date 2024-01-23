Authorities searching for suspect in shooting deaths of 8 in Chicago

A man shot and killed 8 people at three locations since Sunday in the Chicago suburbs and remains on the loose, Illinois authorities said Monday.

Police in Joliet and Will counties said they did not know of a motive for the killings.

The victims were found Sunday and Monday at three separate locations, authorities told reporters Monday evening, several hours after warning on social media that the man should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

One of the people killed was found Sunday in a home in Will County. Seven others were found Monday at two homes in Joliet.

Joliet Police said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon that they were investigating “multiple” people found dead and shared the man’s photo and images of a vehicle. Authorities identified the vehicle as a red Toyota Camry.

Earlier Monday, the Will County Sheriff's Office shared images of the same car via Facebook and said it had been seen at the scenes of two separate shootings Sunday afternoon. The statement says a 28-year-old man was found shot in unincorporated Joliet Township and later died at a hospital Sunday afternoon. Another man, age 42, was found with a gunshot wound at a nearby address in Joliet. The older man's injuries weren't life-threatening.

“The victims in these two shootings are not connected to one another in any way,” the sheriff's office post said. “Both incidents appear to be random in nature.”

