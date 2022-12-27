Watch Now
Backcountry avalanche warning continues for Missoula area

Posted at 8:03 AM, Dec 27, 2022
MISSOULA – A backcountry avalanche warning has been continued for west-central Montana.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center is reporting that the avalanche danger of Tuesday is “high”.

The Center cautions that very dangerous avalanche conditions exist.

The warning is in effect for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern Mission, and southern Swan Mountains.
Very large natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

The bulletin notes that avalanches "may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain."

The warning — which was initially issued on Monday — continues until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The latest advisory can be viewed here at https://missoulaavalanche.org/.

