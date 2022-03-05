Banana Bread Pancakes Will Be Your New Favorite Breakfast Treat

In the eternal struggle between waffles and pancakes, it can be tough to choose a side. But these banana bread pancakes from Allrecipes just might tip you over to Team Pancake for good.

Next time you’ve got a ripe banana sitting around, give it a try — the recipe is easy to throw together for a quick, kid-pleasing weekend breakfast.

First and foremost, choose your banana wisely. Allrecipes notes that an overripe, almost-black banana is the best pick, but any ripe and soft banana will do. If it can be smashed into a smooth texture, it’ll work.

Next up: Whisk together the dry ingredients — flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder. In a separate bowl, mush up your banana into a paste. You can use a potato masher, but a fork is fine.

Add an egg and white sugar to the banana paste, then cream them together with a whisk. Walnuts, milk, butter and a touch of vanilla go in next, and finally the flour mixture you started with. Let the batter rest for 10 minutes while you get your cooking surface prepared and take a few sips of coffee.

Now for the fun part! Or the stressful part, depending on your level of comfort with pouring and flipping pancakes. Use a measuring cup to pour the batter onto the skillet or frying pan. Reduce the heat, but don’t step away.

Keep an eye on the cakes, looking for crisped-up edges and small bubbles coming to the still-wet surface. One option at this point is to add a few bits of chopped, dark chocolate to each pancake for a super-special treat.

Once you’ve got bubbles and crispy bits in view, grab the spatula and start flipping! In total, you’ll probably give each cake about three minutes per side; they’re done when they get that yummy golden-brown color.

Golden-brown achieved! Flip the cakes onto plates and top as you wish — the recipe suggests butter, banana slices and warm syrup as toppings. (Suddenly, I wish it was breakfast time.)

Click here to get the whole recipe!

You could also try making these flourless cinnamon banana pancakes from Nutrition by Natalie or sneaky in some healthy veggies with Two Peas & Their Pod’s whole wheat zucchini pancakes.

Enjoy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.