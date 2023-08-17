‘Barbie’ tops Batman, becomes Warner Bros. Discovery’s biggest movie ever

For months and months ahead of the theatrical releases of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — both debuted July 21, to the internet’s great delight — “Barbenheimer” was a persistent meme. Faux movie posters (like the one below from DiscussingFilm), T-shirts and more were mocked up, blending together “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig’s candy-pink creation and Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb biopic, “Oppenheimer.”

While some theatergoers made a double-feature of the two starkly different films, the $155-million opening weekend at the box office for “Barbie” clobbered the $82.4-million opening weekend showing for “Oppenheimer.”

Now “Barbie” has outshone another Christopher Nolan vehicle: 2008’s “The Dark Knight.” On Tuesday, “Barbie” crossed the $537-million threshold domestically, topping “The Dark Knight’s” $536-million record and becoming the highest-grossing domestic movie in Warner Bros. Discovery’s 100-year history, CNBC reported.

This isn’t even the first record “Barbie” has broken: The film’s global box office numbers surpassed the $1 billion mark in early August. Grossing $1.2 billion worldwide, that makes “Barbie” the first $1 billion movie for the new Warner Bros. Discovery company after the Warner Media and Discovery merger in 2022.

The movie’s debut has also rewarded both the director and the lead actress, delivering Gerwig the history-making distinction of biggest opening weekend ever by a female directorand earning star and producer Margot Robbie a $50 million payday in salary and box office bonuses. The pair appear to be gracious winners, posting a trio of photos to the official Barbie movie’s X (formerly Twitter) account earlier this summer showing them supporting other highly anticipated blockbusters — including Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

“Barbie” has even meant big things for the doll herself: Some vintage Barbies are fetching thousands of dollars right now, no doubt thanks to the movie’s huge success. Less than a week after the film premiered, the long-discontinued Allan doll was attracting bids as high as $799 on eBay.

