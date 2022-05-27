Beartooth Pass to reopen Friday but close again for winter weather

The Beartooth Highway will open for the season Friday, May 27, but don't expect to be able to take the scenic drive for all of the holiday weekend.

The highway south of Red Lodge will open 8 a.m. Friday but close at 5 p.m. because of expected winter weather and heavy snow over the weekend, according to Yellowstone National Park officials.

The highway will reopen as conditions allow.

The Beartooth Highway is a 68.7-mile stretch of scenic road east of the park's northeast entrance running between Red Lodge and Cooke City.

Check the Montana [mdt.mt.gov] and Wyoming [wyoroad.info] departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

