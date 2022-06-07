Belt prepares for upcoming PRCA rodeo

BELT — There are only a handful of horses at the Belt rodeo grounds now, but later this month, there’s going to be a lot more than that for the annual Belt PRCA rodeo.

Little Belt Cowboy’s Association vice-president Clancy Sivertsen said it took about $32,000 for supplies and a lot of years of logistics but they finally have a skybox for extra seating and are getting ready for this year’s rodeo.

They’ve had the vision and now they have the materials in place.

“Every year we try to do these improvements. This year we got to a point where we put up a skybox,” Sivertsen said. "We’ve been working at it for a lot of years. Lot of work went into it. It’ll be a good place for people to watch and enjoy. It’s the 'Little Biggest Rodeo in the state of Montana,' as we say in Belt, on Father’s Day weekend.”

The skybox is one way they want to make the rodeo better. Every year they look for something to keep making it better and better for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that help put it on.

Eventually they want to increase the purse for the contestants, but president Dave Anderson is still expecting a packed house. He added that the skybox was done with a huge part of it coming from the Montana Shed Center becoming a sponsor and assisting with the project.

“It was exciting when we could actually get the skybox done. We’d been at it for years but logistically, it was a big bite to chew off,” Anderson said. “For those people who remember coming to the belt rodeo 25 or 30 years ago, when you walk in here today, you see a entirely different facility. But we’re also keeping the tradition of the Belt rodeo alive. I’m looking for sunshine for two days and just a fantastic show. It’s rewarding. Putting on something like this for the community is a pleasure.”

The action starts Saturday, June 18th, at 6 pm then Sunday at 2 pm at the Belt Rodeo Grounds. Click here to visit the website .



