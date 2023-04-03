Ben and Erin Napier have a dreamy new peel-and-stick wallpaper collection

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Renters and DIY weekend-warrior homeowners know that peel-and-stick wallpaper, also known as self-adhesive removable wallpaper, can transform a room in a matter of minutes. Applying it is just as easy as it sounds: you simply peel off the backing and adhere it to the wall. Unlike traditional wallpaper, there’s no need to add messy glue, and the paper is designed to easily be removed from painted, non-textured walls without leaving them in need of a fresh coat of paint. Best of all, you can use it on more than just walls — you can use it on areas like stair risers, bookshelves and unfinished furniture.

Ben and Erin Napier, the team behind HGTV’s “Home Town,” have launched a new peel-and-stick wallpaper collection with York Wallcoverings that’s making hearts swoon. Since the husband-wife duo has a passion for restoring historic homes, patterns pay homage to heirloom wallpaper patterns of the early 20th century.

The Erin & Ben Co. Premium Peel + Stick Wallpaper collection comes in a variety of styles, from free-spirited boho designs, to whimsical folk-art and vintage botanicals. All wallpapers come in 20 1/2 inch-by 20-foot rolls, covering 34.16 square feet of space, and prices range from $65 to $70 per roll.

The wallpaper is available at York’s website as well as the Napier’s own Laurel Mercantile.

Filled with vines, floral stems and rabbits, this cute toile print can add a touch of whimsy to a child’s bedroom or a powder room at $65 per 34.16 square feet. To apply, start with a clean, dry, smooth surface. Wait a minimum of four weeks before applying peel-and-stick wallpaper to newly painted surfaces.

It helps to have two people to hang the paper. Pre-cut the strips to the wall height, leaving an extra inch or two at the top and bottom for trimming. Peel 12 to 14 inches off the backing away at a time, and apply firm pressure to remove any air bubbles. While this toile is so new it only has two reviews, one person mentioned it lines up beautifully.

Available in Wicker Metallic Glint, as shown above, and Navy Metallic Gold, this seven-pointed star design could work well in a multitude of spaces. This peel-and-stick wallpaper will easily match up row after row, and one $65 roll covers 34.16 square feet.

Other Peel-And-Stick Options

While Ben and Erin’s brand offers a wide variety to choose from, there are several other peel-and-stick wallpaper options available on Amazon.

This modern self-adhesive wallpaper by Tempaper is made in the USA and is moisture and steam resistant, making it perfect for bathrooms and kitchens. Available in 20 1/2 inch-by-16 1/2-foot rolls for $33.73, the manufacturer recommends wiping your intended surface with a 1-to-1 ratio of isopropyl alcohol and water and then letting it dry completely before applying. For easy removal, just be sure to avoid applying it to any matte or flat paint finishes. It’s not recommended for textured surfaces.

Currently available for $27.29, which is 45% off the list price, the NuWallpaper Groovy Garden Navy peel-and-stick wallpaper can perk up any space without leaving behind a sticky residue. Covering roughly 30.75 square feet, this self-adhesive vinyl wallpaper comes highly rated with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars and more than 2,500 global ratings. One reviewer, who claimed to have papered many rooms, said they’ll stick with this brand because they’ve used it in two rooms already and have been happy with the results.

“This brand allows repositioning without stretching. Covered my dark green paint with light grey buffalo check paper, no show through,” they said.

Rated as Amazon’s Choice for “Stick on Wallpaper,” the HaokHome Eucalyptus wallpaper measures 17.7 inches wide by 9.8 feet long, covering 14.5 square feet. Currently on sale for $17.86, which is a 28% savings off its list price, Prime users can take advantage of applying an additional 15% off coupon. Made of vinyl material, this wallpaper can be repositioned or removed easily and averages 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Reviewer Gee Yah claims it’s the “best wallpaper there is” and said despite taking hot showers, it’s still held up well in her bathroom.

What do you think? Is peel-and-stick wallpaper right for you? If you have flat walls, it looks like an inexpensive way to revamp a space. We like how you can wallpaper bedrooms, cabinets and backsplashes — without the mess — adding your unique sense of style to just about anything.

