"Beneath The Streets" in Havre keeps history alive

HAVRE — The "Beneath the Streets (Historical Underground Tour)" is a recreation of Havre's history. When fire destroyed most of Havre in 1904, many business owners moved underground to carry on their business until the town could be rebuilt.

USA Today has ranked it #2 among underground attractions across the nation.

Tour guide Mary Schubring said, “I think it’s just weird enough and I think it’s just unique enough to really spark an interest in people's curiosity.”

Schubring sees all kinds of people come in and out of this attraction: “Yeah, it’s pretty crazy, we have people from all over come.”

The attraction's very first exhibit has a map of the world with push pins that show everywhere people have traveled to see Havre.

“I had a guy from Australia say he made his vacation around making sure he saw Havre, Montana,” said Beneath The Street's office manager Christy Owens.

The flourishing business community in Havre got its start in the community's early days. Many of the businesses were located in what we, today, might call an underground mall. We invite you to step back in time with us, as much as 100 years ago, into the Sporting Eagle Saloon, a turn-of-the-century honky-tonk where cowboys gambled, kicked up their heels and drank some good old-fashioned frontier rot-gut.



Join us as we saunter along the streets beneath Havre and see an opium den (one of three known to have existed in the early days), Chinese laundry, an ethnic restaurant, and of course, a bordello.

For more information, click here to visit the Beneath The Streets website.



