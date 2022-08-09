The Best Bidet Attachments To Add To Your Toilet

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A bidet can help you be cleaner and more hygienic while saving money on toilet paper. They may also be helpful for people with mobility or medical issues. And if you’ve ever considered installing one but thought it would be too costly or labor-intensive to swap out your existing toilet, bidet attachments may be the solution.

What Are Bidet Attachments?

Bidet attachments allow you to enjoy the benefits of a bidet without installing a second basin or making complicated upgrades to your existing toilet. Most bidet attachments are installed between the toilet and the seat, while others are built into new toilet seats.

These attachments have a spray wand or nozzle that connects to your current water supply. They also have controls, typically in the form of a button or knob on the side of the toilet. Some bidet attachments come with remote controls.

Depending on the ease of installation and use, variety of features and upgraded aspects, prices for bidet attachments can vary. However, most are highly affordable, and installation is relatively straightforward.

If you are shopping for a bidet attachment for your bathroom, this curated collection of the most popular bidet attachments on Amazon can help you find the best option for your home.

This unique bidet attachment doesn’t connect under the seat like most others. Instead, it has a long, flexible stainless steel hose and can be attached to the wall or the toilet tank. This handheld bidet attachment is ergonomically designed to work with one hand, which allows you to clean yourself in the front or the back. It is ideal for assisting a child, an adult with mobility issues and other uses, such as rinsing baby diapers. It features a soft spray and a jet spray.

This bidet attachment has more than 9,500 ratings and 4.4 stars. It is priced at $29.99, and there is currently a 15% off coupon on the product page.

Sleek and modern, this attachment’s chrome-plated control dial lets you easily adjust water pressure and spray. It features a durable brass inlet to ensure a water-tight connection and includes everything you need to set it up.

This bidet attachment, $29.99, has more than 19,700 ratings and 4.4 stars. Customers say it works well and is easy to install.

“I love how easy it is to use and it gets me super clean and it’s refreshing,” wrote one reviewer. “I installed it myself and it took me about an hour and it wasn’t hard to do.”

This ultra-slim bidet attachment features dual nozzles for posterior and feminine modes. In addition, it has self-cleaning capabilities and telescopic nozzles that automatically retract, providing easy maintenance and making it more sanitary. The control pad has a button spray controller and water pressure knob. You can install it within 10 minutes, according to the manufacturer, and a tutorial video is provided.

The fixture has more than 11,400 ratings and 4.5 stars. Usually $49.96, it is currently 29% off at $35.49.

Easy to install and simple to use, this bidet attachment has a turn-dial control to adjust the water pressure, choose the position and clean the nozzle. The nozzle guard gate shields the nozzle to keep it hygienic. It comes with an extended 18-month warranty.

This bidet attachment is 10% off its regular price and is currently $35.99. It has more than 58,000 five-star ratings. Many customers who reviewed this product say it has changed their lives.

“My husband finally convinced me to try a bidet,” wrote reviewer Hayley Gardner. “I wasn’t opposed; I just didn’t think it was necessary. Boy, was I wrong. This thing is life changing.”

Rather than an attachment installed under the toilet seat, the bidet is built into the seat itself. The Brondell Swash EcoSeat 101 is a user-friendly, hygienic option with options for elongated or round toilet seat replacements. It features a dual nozzle system and provides ambient temperature water with adjustable pressure. You can position the nozzle for rear or front washing using a simple, discreet dial control.

Customers appreciate the sleek design and ease of use of this bidet attachment. With a list price of $129.99, it is currently discounted 31% at $89.99.

If you are a “bells and whistles” type of person, this electric bidet seat might be just right for you. It comes with a remote for convenience and is designed with hygiene and comfort in mind. Along with posterior and feminine wash options, it also has an oscillating wash feature. In addition, it has a heated seat, warm water option and even a warm air dryer built-in. A self-cleaning nozzle, safety on/off sensor, soft-closing lid and seat, and energy-saving mode make it the cream of the crop regarding bidet attachments.

Customers love the features of this bidet attachment.

“After two weeks of usage, I do not use any of other toilets although we have three other toilets in the house,” wrote reviewer Sarah Jee, who called it a life-changer. “Seats have sensors where it actives heat when you sit on. It’s gotten cold in the east coast and no better feeling than sitting on the warm toilet in the morning visit. The remote comes in really handy. It has a sticker mount that it does not damage your wall. It has LCD screen which is one of the reason I purchased this product. It provides status of time, pressure and options which really comes in handy. Most of the functions are modifiable including pressure, temperature and time. There also is a night light where I do not need to turn on the bathroom light in the middle of the night.”

This seat is available in elongated for $239.99 and round for $249.99.

Is a bidet in your bathroom’s future?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.