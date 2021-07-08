Best Etsy Baby Gifts: 22 Top-Rated Baby Items

A special arrival deserves a special gift, and you can’t go wrong with Etsy for cute baby gifts that you won’t come across in your local department store. Maybe you’re a friend wanting to give the family something uncommon, or you’re the proud parent looking for finishing touches for your little one’s nursery. Either way, the items on sale at the craft, custom and vintage marketplace fit the bill.

Like everything listed for sale on Etsy, all these baby items are handmade— and all our picks come from sellers with numerous 5-star customer ratings. Happy shopping!

Made with love, this sweet stuffed bunny in yellow check cotton from SashasFriends will take pride of place on the dresser. (And parents will love it just as much as their little one does.) This rabbit toy is made without glue and paint or small pieces and has a hypoallergenic filling. It measures 7 inches tall. Get it for $27.

Is there anything cuter than a baby in a bonnet? A baby in a silk bonnet, maybe. This gorgeous item from BabyBonnetsByIris comes in a range of sizes and colors, from raspberry to olive green, with prices starting at $6.99.

“So satiny and beautifully made,” commented one shopper.

Little baby feet don’t stay little for long, so a footprint art kit from Circle & Square Decor helps you create a cute memento of those newborn days. This one is professionally printed directly on 1/4-inch clear acrylic and comes with a solid wood stand. Along with the footprints, it features the baby’s name and birth details. Choose from different sizes starting at $25 for a 3-inch by 3-inch sign.

Baby milestone markers are a must for all those social media updates and keepsake photos. The White Loft offers monthly or “firsts” etched wooden tokens, with prices starting at $29.99.

“Love these! Such a cute and simple way to celebrate every month!” said one reviewer.

New parents can never have enough blankets for their tot, so if you’re searching for a gorgeous gift, look no further than this handmade quilt with a sweet deer pattern from KBlandford Designs. It’s 100% organic and comes prewashed for that authentic puckered look and a super-soft texture. It’s priced at $129, and you can have it personalized for $149.

Editor’s Note: While this blanket would make an adorable backdrop for a photo session, infants should not sleep with blankets or any other items in their crib.

It looks like a work of art, but it’s actually a functional item for your baby nursery. The minivalley’s macrame mobile ($59.50) is handmade from 100% cotton and beechwood, so it ticks the environmentally-friendly box. Little ones will be captivated by the stars, feathers, beads and rainbows.

It’s never too early to start reading to your child, and you’ll definitely want some “forever” books that you’ll hold onto until they’re old enough to have kids of their own. This personalized nursery rhyme book from My Given Name Books ($39.95) is an Etsy bestseller.

“This book is simply amazing!” wrote one customer. “The quality is incredible and the illustrations/coloring are adorable. The mix of classic and personalized rhymes made for the perfect gift.”

Just the thing to keep tiny feet warm and cozy, these breathable 100% cotton baby booties come in a range of colors (you’ll struggle to choose just one) and sizes. They cost $21.12 and are available from Green Elephant Cotton Shop.

“These booties are lovely, so soft and well made,” wrote one customer. “We love the colour, material and attention to detail.”

A wooden name puzzle is a beautiful keepsake that helps those little fingers practice their fine motor skills. Made to order from PlaywoodNamePuzzle, these are constructed from plywood and non-toxic paint. The price begins at $4.20 for one letter and one figurine and goes up to $39.20 for 14-15 letters and an engraving on the back.

“It came out exactly as expected. Simple and gorgeous, thank you!” commented one reviewer.

A plush crochet teddy bear makes a precious addition to your little one’s stuffed toy collection. Handmade and filled with hypoallergenic hollow fiber, this plush from HappyToysByAnn costs $42 and can be personalized for an extra $4.

“Such a gorgeous gift, so soft. Big belly, generous size!” commented one reviewer.

Looking for a unique item of baby clothing? This fit and flare blouse ($48.99), made to fit a one-year-old, is hand-embroidered so that every piece is different. It’s definitely an heirloom piece that will be passed down through generations. It’s from PalomaMexicanArt.

“So beautiful! Colors are so vibrant!!!” wrote one happy customer.

They might be tiny, but new babies come with a whole lot of stuff. So an oversized bag, like this “Mama” tote ($49.99) from Symbolic Imports, is essential whenever you’re leaving the house. If you prefer, you can also get the rainbow in a blue color scheme.

A baby gym improves your infant’s hand/eye coordination and motor skills — and hopefully buys you some time to drink a cup of coffee while it’s still hot. Forget clunky plastic versions: this foldable wooden play gym ($54.99) from Poppyseed Play will look at home in any stylish space.

“Great quality and so beautiful and minimalistic. The family I bought this for loved it!” commented one customer.

Your little one is the star of their newborn photoshoot, but it always helps to have a few cute accessories. This adorable pom pom hat ($27.50) from Violet’s Playground is crocheted by hand from blue textured yarn.

“This hat is so cute! I can’t wait to put it on our little man for newborn photos! Fast shipping too!” wrote one customer.

It’s not easy to stay organized when you’ve got a baby to look after, but there are lots of beautiful items out there that help you keep everything in its place. This personalized headband holder (from $27 for a 12-inch board) from My Ellie Beans keeps those must-have hair accessories close to hand.

“This headband holder is everything I could have wanted and more! It’s so beautiful and I really appreciate the craftsmanship. ” wrote one reviewer.

A baby swaddling blanket can help improve infants’ sleep by protecting them from their startle reflex, and may even reduce anxiety. Plus, wrapping a baby up like a burrito creates a great photo opportunity! Even better, this one from SugarHouseSwaddles is personalized and has a matching bow and hat (both sold separately). The blanket comes in small, medium and large, starting from $29.75.

You don’t have to have your baby’s name on the nursery door when you can have it on the wall. This nursery name sign from Yippee Daisy is available in several sizes, with prices starting at $6.05-$13.75 for a sign with two 8-inch letters max.

“Loved the way the name turned out for above a crib!” wrote one customer, who noted that she bought the natural wood option so she could paint it herself at home to get the exact color she wanted.

If you’re not a fan of plastic teething and sensory toys, you’ll love this wooden baby rattle ($20) from Vida Blooms. Bonus: it can be personalized.

“It’s the perfect size for tiny, little hands,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s easy for baby to chew on and great quality. Love it!”

Personalized onesie options are everywhere, but this one from LilMeStore is particularly cute. It’s available in a wide range of sizes and with short, long or raglan sleeves, with prices starting from $9.99.

“The quality of these are wonderful!” said one customer. “They are Gerber Organic brand. Super soft!”

Rather than toss all the toys into a box at the end of the day, let them keep watch over what’s going on from this beautiful toy hammock. It’s available from LittleWoodPiece in different colors to match your nursery theme, with prices starting from $37.99.

“So beautiful and great quality!” wrote one reviewer.

For an organized baby closet, you need closet dividers so you can separate out sizes that are based on age ranges. This handmade wooden set from The White Loft, which includes seven hangers for newborn to 18-24 month sizes, costs $34.95 (or $39.95 with a “First Outfit” bag) and makes a lovely gift.

“These look exactly as advertised!” a customer wrote. “They are the perfect addition to our baby closet.”

A cute addition to the porch or nursery, this baby swing ($93.15 and up) from Swing Away Creations will keep your little one entertained. You can add teething rings and pillows to ensure it meets your needs.

“The swing met all of our expectations, it’s beautiful! The fabric is outstanding and feels like it will hold up great,” a user wrote. “It’s made sturdy and very well.”

Editor’s Note: We suggest you read the American Academy of Pediatrics’ guidance on baby swing usage before you buy this or any other swing for an infant.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.