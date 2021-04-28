Biden administration makes 2 immigration moves ahead of address

The Biden administration has made a couple of notable moves just ahead of his address to Congress on Wednesday.

The first, President Joe Biden nominated Ed Gonzalez to lead ICE. He's the sheriff in Harris County, Texas.

In 2019, Gonzalez publicly opposed former President Donald Trump's immigration raids. He will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

In another move, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ordered U.S. law enforcement to limit immigration arrests in or near courthouses.

It reverses a Trump-era policy, which previously allowed ICE to arrest people who were there for unrelated reasons.

The DHS said people need to be able to have fair access to the justice system.

This story was originally published by Robin Dich at Newsy.

